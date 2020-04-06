http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gm9i2g-oads/

Security officers are still raising the American flag every day at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, despite the coronavirus shut down.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, resort President Josh D’Amaro praised the security team members for their patriotic gesture.

“While our world looks very different today, one thing endures…the American flag still flies over Walt Disney World,” he wrote:

D’Amaro said he was “inspired” by how the officers made sure the flag was raised every morning, despite there being no guests in the park due to coronavirus concerns.

He continued:

It’s a symbol that we’re still here and will not falter. I hope this inspires you as well. We will be back. Thanks to all our incredible Cast Members who continue to maintain the magic until that day. Until then, please take care of yourselves and your families. We will see you soon.

Moving video footage showed the uniformed officers saluting the flag as it was raised on a flagpole located inside the courtyard at the entrance of Main Street, U.S.A.

On D’Amaro’s post, Instagram users commented about how much they missed the park and thanked the officers for their quiet act of patriotism.

“Thank you for sharing. It’s been hard not hearing the train whistle or the ship horn in the morning. The night sky without fireworks is lonely and a reminder of just how hard this time truly is,” one person wrote.

“The Disney brand is about spreading hope and joy. It reminds us that everything will be okay while the world around us is falling apart. Thank you for this little glimpse of hope,” the user continued.

“I can’t love this enough! As an Active Duty Army family, this is such a scary and uncertain time for us. Thank you for respecting our flag, country and traditions,” another person commented.

