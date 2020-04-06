https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/wow-top-house-democrat-cant-quite-figure-wear-face-mask/

No Sheila. Just no.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) was seen out this weekend sporting a face mask as a good example to her constituents.

Or maybe not.

This woman is the Chair of the Congressional Coronavirus taskforce & this is how she wears her medical mask. pic.twitter.com/ZWhIiVCU4d — Ken Webster jr (@KenWebsterII) April 6, 2020

It wasn’t a fluke.

She wore it that way all day.

Sheila Jackson Lee is a senior member of the House Committees on the Judiciary, Homeland Security

