The New York City Police Department has lost its 12th member to a suspected case of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus.

NYPD Auxiliary Police Officer Ramon Roman died on April 5 from CCP virus-related complications, according to a daily virus report from the NYPD.

Nearly 20 percent of its uniformed workforce is out sick.

The city is a hotspot for the CCP virus, with more than 68,000 cases and 2,700 fatalities. The city’s hospitals have been struggling to maintain the space, personnel and equipment to treat the growing number of patients.

A medical worker takes a break at a special CCP virus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City, on April 7, 2020. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

On April 6, 6,974 uniformed members of the NYPD were out sick, accounting for 19.3 percent of the Department’s uniformed workforce, according to the report. That number has jumped from 12 percent on March 28.

Currently, 1,935 uniformed members and 293 civilian members tested positive for the CCP virus, the NYPD said.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea previously said that while they were not close to implementing 12-hour shifts, they would do so if necessary.

Some recovered officers returned to work Friday, a law enforcement source told CNN, which delays the necessity to implement 12-hour shifts on the department.

“Now we’re getting the first wave back,” said the official. “By next week, we could be getting hundreds back.”

Patients wear personal protective equipment while maintaining social distancing as they wait in line for a COVID-19 test at Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York City on March 25, 2020. (John Minchillo/AP Photo)

The NYPD said it is cracking down on social and religious gatherings.

Over the weekend, police used sirens and played social distancing messages over their PA system in Borough Park to break up a large gathering for a funeral in the Hasidic Jewish community that did not follow social distancing guidelines, according to CNN affiliate WPIX.

In a 24-hour period, officers visited 2,419 supermarkets, 6,959 bars and restaurants, 1,238 public places and 3,288 personal care facilities.

Nobody was arrested or issued summonses in relation to the visits, the NYPD said.

