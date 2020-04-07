https://www.theepochtimes.com/5-year-old-texas-boy-dies-after-getting-hit-by-stray-bullet-on-balcony_3302030.html

A 5-year-old boy was making a social media video on his balcony when he was shot, said his family and the local medical examiner’s office.

At about 9 p.m. March 31, 5-year-old Jordan Allen Jr., of Houston, was sitting on the porch of his family’s home with his family.

“He just told me to get him some juice, that’s why I stepped in the house to get him some juice,” Jordan Allen Sr., his father, told KTRK.

Five to six shots rang out, and the boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet, his father said, adding that the boy was recording a TikTok video.

The incident was confirmed by Houston Police, writing that a “5-year-old juvenile was shot.” Police added in a news release: “Paramedics transported the child to the hospital. Officers recovered multiple casings in the parking lot near where the child was shot and several cars were damaged from possible gunfire.”

“Everybody ran in the house and the kids’ room in the house, so I ran to the porch, and then I see my son on the ground holding his head asking for my help,” Allen Sr. told KTRK. The shooter drove away from the scene of the crime, officials said.

The Houston medical examiner’s office confirmed the boy’s death on Tuesday, the station reported. Police said Jordan Allen Jr. was not the intended target of the shooting.

Houston officials are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

There are no known suspects or witnesses in the shooting, according to police.

Other details were not provided in the case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

