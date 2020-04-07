https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rush-limbaugh-coronavirus-314-Action/2020/04/07/id/961721

Rush Limbaugh listeners may hear ads during his show that contradict statements he has made on air about the coronavirus.

In an effort to counter the talk-show host’s viewpoints on the coronavirus outbreak, 314 Action, a progressive group that backs scientists for office, plans to run ads during Limbaugh’s radio show in 14 states.

“Fox News and their friends ― and I mean that broadly, not in reference to the program ― has turned a global pandemic into a litmus test about loyalty to Donald Trump,” Shaughnessy Naughton, a chemist and former Democrat congressional candidate who leads the group 314 Action told the Huffington Post.

She said Limbaugh is “endangering the lives of his own listeners.”

The progressive group says Limbaugh has criticized government health officials and downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic on his show by comparing it to the common cold.

The ad is one minute long and began airing today. A narrator calls Limbaugh a “national disgrace” for attacking “Dr. Fauci and the other doctors and scientists who are trying to help save lives and stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

The ad calls out President Donald Trump and his allies.

“The fact that these apologists for Donald Trump have deceived the American people is more than irresponsible – it’s evil,” the narrator in the ad says. “Donald Trump and his allies have failed us. And too many people are dying. It’s time to listen to the facts ― to listen to science ― and stop lying to the American people.”

The ads will air during Limbaugh’s show in Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Wisconsin and D.C.

The group also is running digital ads featuring an image of Dr. Fauci supporting a national stay-at-home order in eight states where governors have not issued shelter-in-place orders. The states include: Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

