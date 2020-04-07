https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/updating-predictions-sunday-latest-ihme-predictions-already-20-actual-numbers-may-looking-46000-total-us-coronavirus-deaths-less/

Last TUESDAY Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx pushed the talking point that by completely locking down the US economy and American public, the US government and Coronavirus task force “experts” were able to cut the total coronavirus deaths in the United States from 1 to 2.2 million deaths down to 100,000 to 200,000 deaths.

That is a stunning update. The revised their numbers down by around 90%!

You’d think that would have made a few headlines?

This was based on “models” by her chosen scientific “experts” — Chris Murray and the IHME.

Here is the chart Dr. Birx discussed during the daily coronavirus press conference at the White House.

It shows an estimated 2.2 million US deaths.

Again — this was at the press conference 6 days ago!

There is not a single country in the world today with over 16,000 total coronavirus deaths.

On Sunday night the IMHE cut their numbers in half.

Today the IMHE model used by the CDC and Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci estimate the total US coronavirus deaths to be 81,766 by August 4th.

And 81,000 by May 21st.

The actual numbers are already below their current models. — by a huge margin!

Dr. Andrew Bostom published the actual numbers to the projected numbers earlier today.

The actual number of US deaths due to coronavirus on Monday was: 10,068 deaths.

The estimated IHME model number of deaths by Monday was: 12,539 (range of 11,256 – 14,281)

The IHME numbers are already off by 20%!

If this plays out that the actual numbers continue to be below the lower limit predictions we are looking at under 46,000 coronavirus deaths in the US— or a TYPICAL flu season!

It will be interesting to watch Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx defend their actions to the tens of millions of Americans who will lose their jobs this month!

