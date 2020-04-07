https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/alyssa-farah-tapped-white-house-director-strategic-communications/

(FOX NEWS) — Stephanie Grisham is stepping down as White House press secretary and rejoining the first lady’s office as chief of staff and spokeswoman, touching off a reshuffling at the top tier of the White House communications shop.

A source familiar with the situation told Fox News Tuesday that the new White House communications team will include Trump campaign national spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany as press secretary, Alyssa Farah as White House director of strategic communications and Ben Williamson as senior adviser for communications.

The source told Fox News that McEnany, Farah and Williamson would work “in concert” and not necessarily report to one another in terms of “chain of command.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

