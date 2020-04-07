https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/another-elitist-busted-chicago-mayor-lightfoot-cuts-video-staying-home-saving-lives-dont-get-hair-done-caught-getting-hair-done/

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cut a video last week urging citizens from the Windy City to “Stay home, Save lives.”

The video included her playing basketball in the kitchen, playing the guitar and lecturing her friend about getting her hair done.

Mayor Lightfoot: (42 second mark) “Debbie, getting your roots done is not essential!”

I don’t have much time to myself these days, but I felt I needed to make sure everyone knows how I feel about this Stay at Home Order. Which one motivates you the most to stay at home? #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/pDbCdySMQk — Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) March 30, 2020

But Lightfoot is a typical far left elitist.

A week later a photo was released of Mayor Lightfoot getting her hair done.

It was essential.

Mayor Lightfoot Criticized After Post Shows Her Getting Haircut During Stay-At-Home Order https://t.co/JkluWJXgdN pic.twitter.com/8jyjReRdZQ — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) April 7, 2020

As The Daily Caller reported — Lightfoot defended her haircut saying, “I’m the public face of this city and you know, I’m a person who [takes] personal hygiene very seriously and I felt like I needed to have a haircut. So I got a haircut.”

Do as I say not as I do.

