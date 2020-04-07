https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-trump-elections/2020/04/07/id/961750

Former Vice President Joe Biden said both political parties should be working on plans to let Americans vote by mail in November in case the coronavirus is still a great threat.

He made his comments on Tuesday during an interview on the “3rd Hour of Today.”

Biden, who is ahead in the race for the Democrats’ presidential nomination, said the election cannot be delayed.

“We have to make our democracy, as well as dealing with the disease, function,” he said. “We can do both. We should be thinking now ahead — have all the experts, both political parties and academia laying out what it would take to have voting by mail. I’d much prefer to have in-person voting but it depends.”

And he added: “But we cannot delay or postpone a constitutionally required November election.”

He was also asked how he would respond to the pandemic if he was president.

“I’d accept responsibility,” he said. “This is a national problem, not a local problem, not a governors’ problem. I’d move a lot more swiftly.

“I’d not be pushing the responsibility off on others and I’d fully implement the Defense Production Act. I’d fully empower a supply commander. I’d create a bank production act. The banks have to step up. I’d exponentially ramp up testing. I’d open a new enrollment period for Obamacare.

“A lot of people are being left behind.”

Biden and Trump talked on Monday about the national response to the pandemic. Biden had volunteered to speak with the president after offering criticism of Trump’s handling of the crisis.

Their conversation came after the televised interview was taped.

