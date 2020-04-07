http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eJ7Ie5N0Z5g/

In a brief preview of an interview which aired Tuesday on NBC’s “Today,” former Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee frontrunner, stressed the importance of not delaying or postponing the “constitutionally-required November election” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden told NBC’s Craig Melvin he would “much prefer” to have in-person voting for the general election, but said it was dependent on the state of the country as it continues battling the spread of the virus.

“I’d much prefer to have in-person voting,” Biden stated. “But it depends — it depends on the state of play. But we cannot, we cannot delay or postpone a constitutionally required November election.”

President Donald Trump and Biden spoke Monday over the phone before the former vice president’s interview with Melvin. Trump described the conversation as “friendly.”

