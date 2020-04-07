https://www.theblaze.com/news/stephanie-grisham-out-as-press-secretary

Announced this morning, Stephanie Grisham will step down as White House press secretary, effective immediately. During her time as press secretary, Grisham never held a briefing. She will be returning to the East Wing as first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

Appointed as her immediate replacement, Trump campaign press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany will step in and take over as acting White House press secretary.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

