https://www.theblaze.com/news/church-palm-sunday-service-trump-tweet

Pastor Greg Laurie, founder of Harvest Crusade and Harvest America and pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California, has revealed some absolutely stunning numbers from his church’s virtual Palm Sunday service.

Laurie said on social media that the church saw a whopping 1.3 million people join him online for the service — and that 11,207 people made decisions to accept Christ.

The preacher credited President Donald Trump for the massive numbers, as Trump tweeted a note on Saturday that he would be watching and invited others to do the same.

“Thanks for joining us, @realdonaldtrump,” Laurie wrote, speaking directly to the president via social media. “A lot of new people visited us because of your tweet!”

The pastor was referring to Trump’s tweet on Saturday that marked the start of Holy Week and noted that the president planned to watch Harvest.

“Palm Sunday is the beginning of a Holy week for many people of Faith and a great day to lift our voices in Prayer,” Trump wrote. “I will be tuning into Pastor @greglaurie at @harvestorg Church in Riverside, California tomorrow at 11:00 A.M. Eastern.”

It’s certainly noteworthy to see so many people tuning in to Harvest — and making decisions for Christ.

You can watch Harvest’s Palm Sunday service here:

