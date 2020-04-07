https://www.theblaze.com/news/cbs-walks-back-crying-nurse-viral-video

CBS News issued two odd clarifications after helping spread a viral video of a nurse crying over the strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

The outlet picked up the video from the Instagram video of a lifestyle blogger and nurse Imaris Vera.

Vera claimed in the alarming video that America was not prepared and said that she quit her job as a nurse because of the shortage of medical masks.

“I quit my job today,” Vera said in the viral video.

“I wanted to work, and I was assigned to a COVID patient on an ICU unit that has been converted to a designated COVID unit,” she explained. “None of the nurses are wearing masks. Not even surgical masks in the hallways when they’re giving report to each other.”

The video garnered 7.6 million views just from the CBS News tweet alone.

Many critics on social media began questioning the story and CBS issued a clarification from Vera on Monday.

“We were each assigned 1 N95 per 1 covid patient’s room but was not allowed to wear it outside of the room, wear our own N95 mask around the Nurses station or Halls, which I came prepared with,” Vera said according to CBS News.

Several hours later, they indicated that they had contacted the hospital to inquire about Vera’s employment.

“The hospital, Northwestern Medicine, acknowledged that Imaris Vera had quit her job, but referred CBS News to Vera as to the details of why,” they tweeted.

Critics of the president have accused the administration of not being prepared for the pandemic, and pointed to shortages in medical equipment and especially personal protective equipment.

At the coronavirus task force briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump berated reporters for questioning him about the government’s preparedness.

