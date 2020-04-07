https://thehill.com/homenews/news/491702-cdc-updates-website-to-remove-guidance-on-drug-touted-by-trump

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) removed guidance from its website regarding drugs touted by President TrumpDonald John TrumpOvernight Health Care: US hits 10,000 coronavirus deaths | Trump touts ‘friendly’ talk with Biden on response | Trump dismisses report on hospital shortages as ‘just wrong’ | Cuomo sees possible signs of curve flattening in NY We need to be ‘One America,’ the polling says — and the politicians should listen Barr tells prosecutors to consider coronavirus risk when determining bail: report MORE as possible treatments for the coronavirus amid disputes over their effectiveness.

The CDC had initially included guidance regarding dosage for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, the drugs recommended by Trump, noting that anecdotal evidence existed for their effectiveness.

“Although optimal dosing and duration of hydroxychloroquine for treatment of COVID-19 are unknown, some U.S. clinicians have reported anecdotally different hydroxychloroquine dosing,” read the original guidance before including the dosage examples.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the CDC’s website, which was updated Tuesday, no longer includes that statement, instead stating that the drugs “are under investigation in clinical trials” to be used on patients infected with coronavirus.

The website continues to note that “[t]here are no drugs or other therapeutics approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat COVID-19.”

The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill regarding the change. The removal was first reported by Reuters.

The update comes as medical experts express skepticism over Trump’s confidence in the drugs, which he suggested he may take himself and was touting as recently as a Tuesday night interview on Fox News.

Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciWe need to be ‘One America,’ the polling says — and the politicians should listen Trump confronts most difficult week yet in coronavirus battle Here’s what you need to know about hydroxychloroquine MORE, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned last week that there currently isn’t any “strong” evidence that hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, has proven effective in the coronavirus fight.

“We don’t operate on how you feel, we operate on what evidence and data is,” Fauci said, adding that it was “not a very robust study” or “overwhelmingly strong.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

