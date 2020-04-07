https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/china-linked-reporter-makes-statement-white-house-briefing/

(FOX NEWS) — Republicans are sounding the alarm after a reporter with ties to China’s propaganda machine gained access to Monday’s White House coronavirus press briefing and used the platform to promote Beijing’s efforts — even as right-leaning outlets, including One America News Network (OANN), were being denied seating privileges at the briefings.

Several lawmakers said late Monday that the possibility China was spreading propaganda in the White House clearly merited immediate action, especially given Democrats’ stated concerns about foreign interference in U.S. politics.

The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), an independent affiliation of journalists, nominally controls which reporters have access to the briefings, although the Trump administration has unilaterally invited OANN to the events after the WHCA revoked the network’s privileges.

