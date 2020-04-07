http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xk2mji5IP-E/

Messages of support have come from around the world and across the political spectrum for Boris Johnson, after the prime minister was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of St Thomas’ Hospital, London, on Monday night.

Prime Minister Johnson had been self-isolating for ten days after testing positive for Chinese coronavirus, continuing his duties as prime minister. But on Sunday night, his representatives confirmed that he had been admitted to the London hospital as a precaution as his symptoms, a cough and temperature, persisted.

Last night, 10 Downing Street announced that his condition had worsened and that he had been moved to ICU. He has not been put on a ventilator, but it was later revealed that since Sunday night, he had been in receipt of oxygen treatment. First Secretary of State Dominic Raab is now officially deputising for the prime minister.

In reaction to the news, U.S. President Donald J. Trump (pictured above with PM Johnson at the NATO meeting in 2019) opened his daily coronavirus press briefing by saying: “I want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine, and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We are very saddened to hear that he was taken into intensive care this afternoon.

“Americans are all praying for his recovery — he’s been a really good friend and something very special: strong, resolute, doesn’t quit, doesn’t give up.”

President Trump added: “He’s just such an incredible guy. It’s just so shocking to see that because you know what that means: intensive care is a big deal with regard to what we’re talking about. That’s a very big deal, a very scary deal.”

#ClapForBoris TOMORROW. 8PM. Let’s show our Prime Minister that we are all behind him! He needs us now more than ever. Stay strong Boris! RT and spread the word! pic.twitter.com/eh6sxOBKFI — Louis Stedman-Bryce (@Lstedmanbryce) April 6, 2020

#ClapForBoris began trending on Twitter, a reference to Britons standing outside their front doors on Thursday evenings to clap for NHS staff in gratitude for caring for coronavirus patients. The last time Mr Johnson clapped for the NHS in his most recent public appearance, only days before his hospital admission, he looked fatigued.

Supporters on Twitter are calling for a similar show of thanks to the country’s elected public servant, calling for Britons to clap for Boris on Tuesday at 8 pm.

I hope and pray for @BorisJohnson to come through this ordeal quickly. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 6, 2020

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage offered his prayers to Boris, as did Mr Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May.

My thoughts and prayers are with @BorisJohnson and his family as he continues to receive treatment in hospital. This horrific virus does not discriminate. Anyone can get it. Anyone can spread it. Please #StayHomeSaveLives — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 6, 2020

My thoughts tonight are with @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds. I know he’ll be getting the best care possible and will come out of this even stronger. — rishisunak (@RishiSunak) April 6, 2020

Boris is one of the strongest people I know. Thinking of him, Carrie and his family tonight. Get well soon, the country needs you. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) April 6, 2020

Thinking of @BorisJohnson and his family tonight. Get well soon. You are in great hands and we all want you safe, well and back in @10DowningStreet. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) April 6, 2020

Johnson’s political adversaries also wished the prime minister a speedy recovery, with London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, offering prayers for the stricken premier.

Praying for the Prime Minister’s swift recovery tonight. @GSTTNHS has some of the finest medical staff in the world, and he couldn’t be in safer hands. https://t.co/xh8iyKUv7n — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 6, 2020

The Labour Party’s new leader Sir Keir Starmer called it “terribly sad news” while shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth told the BBC: “He is our nation’s leader and we are rooting for him to come through this because we want him back fit and healthy, leading the fight against this awful, awful, virus.

“But he’s not just a politician, is he? He’s a father, he’s with his new fiancée, they’re expecting a child, so this must be an awful time for his loved ones, and we really do wish him the very, very best.”

Mr Ashworth added: “Today, this isn’t about politics. It doesn’t matter whether you voted for him or not: the whole country will be wishing him their very best and wanting him to swiftly recover.”

Leaders of Anglosphere allies Australia and Canada also sent their best wishes.

Get well soon @BorisJohnson. Thinking of you, your family and all our UK friends at this tough time. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 6, 2020

Sending my best wishes to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson for a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family right now. Hope to see you back at Number 10 soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 6, 2020

As did European and EU leaders, with Pedro Sanchez, whose country Spain is one of the worst affected by coronavirus in Europe, saying: “My solidarity and wishes for a speedy recovery for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. These are difficult days for our countries, but from strength and unity we will be able to win this battle. A hug to all the British people.”

I send all my support to Boris Johnson, to his family and to the British people at this difficult moment. I wish him a speedy recovery at this testing time. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 6, 2020

Mi solidaridad y deseos de una pronta recuperación para el primer ministro @BorisJohnson. Son días difíciles para nuestros países, pero desde la fortaleza y unidad lograremos vencer esta batalla.

Un abrazo a todo el pueblo británico.#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos #StrongerTogether — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 6, 2020

Get well soon, dear @BorisJohnson! My thoughts are with you and your family at this difficult moment. — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) April 6, 2020

Wishing @BorisJohnson all the best and a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) April 6, 2020

My thoughts are with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson and his family this evening. I wish him a speedy and full recovery. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 6, 2020

