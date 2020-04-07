http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WTp7wYCTzXU/

Several climate alarmists, including celebrities, members of the media, and politicians, are using the deadly coronavirus pandemic to further their climate change agenda.

A report by Steven Milloy released by the Heartland Institute on Tuesday, titled Never Waste A Crisis: Climate Alarmism Surfs Coronavirus, highlighted how certain activists are using the crisis to advance their agenda.

Included in the report were 60 tweets from a “wide variety of climate alarmists” who have used the crisis to further their climate agenda.

Milloy strategically ranked the tweets, giving certain honors to the “top ten,” which included comments from CBS News, Sky News’s Ed Conway, Democratic Socialists of America, Greta Thunberg, and Socialist Party USA.

Ranked first in the report was a tweet from CBS Los Angeles, which claimed the coronavirus led to “lower levels of pollution around the world.” The outlet also reported that some have been “seeing dolphins” due to better clarity.

“Here we are amid an actual and grave health and economic crisis… and all climate communists can think about is how to exploit global suffering to push their twisted climate hoax,” Milloy said in a statement.

The report went on to include Ed Conway’s remarks on the coronavirus as it relates to climate change and concluded that Conway determined that the “coronavirus will kill climate skeptics.” Democracy for America was also highlighted in the report for its tweet promoting the Green New Deal, saying the United States can certainly afford the socialist-backed deal if it can afford a $2 trillion stimulus package for the American people.

Similar to Democracy for America, the far-left Democratic Socialists of America was ranked fourth in the report for a tweet the group shared that promoted the Green New Deal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The coronavirus pandemic makes what we’ve already known clear: we need a Green New Deal to stop climate change, provide desperately needed jobs, and halt future mass pandemics,” the group wrote on March 18.

Milloy concluded:

It’s been estimated that CO2 emissions will be five percent lower this year because of the coronavirus crisis— and look at the economic disaster associated with just that five percent reduction. But climate communists want 7.6 percent cuts in CO2 emissions… every year. So imagine having this much plus 50 percent more economic pain year every year until the green nightmare is reached.

Greta Thunberg, the well-known Swedish teen climate activist, was also mentioned in the report after she related the current situation involving spending and the lockdown to that of climate change, saying the same can be done. Thunberg insisted in March that we must “change our habits and treat a crisis like a crisis.”

For a complete list of all sixty featured tweets in the report, click here.

