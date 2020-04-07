http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uslOp0MC800/

CNN anchor Jake Tapper retweeted a comment by perpetual presidential critic George Conway on Tuesday morning, claiming that President Donald Trump is “insane.”

Tapper called the comment “noteworthy,” adding that Conway (who is married to Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway) knows a lot of “folks in the administration.”

Noteworthy comment on folks in the administration from a Trump critic who knows a lot of them: https://t.co/ZvmMxmENuW — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 7, 2020

Tapper later noted that he did not necessarily agree with Conway — only that he found the tweet “newsworthy.”

I RTed Conway, a conservative attorney and Trump critic, because he wrote that no one in the administration has the courage to stand up to the president which seems newsworthy given how many people in the administration he knows. RTs do not nec. = agreement. https://t.co/A4i1478urj — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 7, 2020

Conway has given the maximum donation to former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. He also is one of the leaders of an anti-Trump super PAC.

He enthusiastically backed President Trump’s impeachment, and has repeatedly suggested that the president is insane.

In March 2019, for example, Conway tweeted that Americans should be concerned about Trump’s “mental condition.”

In October 2019, he tweeted: “The sooner we get this over with and he’s gone, the better off everyone will be.” He later predicted that Trump would end up in prison.

Tapper also retweeted a comment that the press should stop covering President Trump’s daily briefings at the White House on the progress in the fight against the coronavirus.

As a former White House reporter, I don’t say this lightly: Media should ignore the Trump follies, abandon the WH briefing room, and interview governors, doctors, nurses, victims and anybody else approaching the truth. Stop being props. Just stop. — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) April 7, 2020

CNN has faced criticism for cutting away from the briefings, and for the antics of its White House correspondent, Jim Acosta.

