Comedian Tracy Morgan on Tuesday called for unity amid the coronavirus pandemic and said now is not the time to blame President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus.

“The struggle is real. Right now we’re struggling. People want to criticize the president but imagine being president of a country and have your country got sick. So it’s difficult for him,” Morgan said during an appearance on the “Today Show.”

“We’ve all got to pull together as people now. Now is not the time to blame and all these other things and anger. It’s here now. We just got to be together. We’ve got to all stay safe. Nobody wants to transmit it, nobody wants to attract it, nobody wants to get it. So let’s just stay safe and do the protocol that we have to do.”

Morgan also praised medical staff, police, firefighters and first responders and said they deserve respect.

“The Last O.G.” actor also discussed his quarantine life.

“Me and my wife been quarantining it for like three weeks, so she’s pregnant three times,” he said. “Every week she got pregnant.”

Morgan also told host Hoda Kotb that they were role-playing.

“She’s playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered the cure. And she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life — and I mean anything.”

