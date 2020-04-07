https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/491672-coronavirus-watch-where-the-virus-is-spiking-across-the-country

New York and New Jersey both reported the largest number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in one day in their states on Tuesday, even as some data suggested they were at least approaching the apex of their crises.

New York, which has seen far more cases than any other state so far, reported a total of 731 deaths on Tuesday, the highest one-day surge the state has seen.

Yet the statistics suggest it may be on a downward curve.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the state reported 8,174 new cases, the lowest one-day growth since last week.

Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoOvernight Health Care: US hits 10,000 coronavirus deaths | Trump touts ‘friendly’ talk with Biden on response | Trump dismisses report on hospital shortages as ‘just wrong’ | Cuomo sees possible signs of curve flattening in NY Manhattan cathedral will serve as coronavirus field hospital Trump confronts most difficult week yet in coronavirus battle MORE (D) noted during his daily press briefing that the number of deaths is a “lagging indicator” of the outbreak. New York now has a total of 138,863 confirmed cases and 5,489 reported deaths.

New Jersey reported 227 deaths on Tuesday after reporting 88 on Monday. It now has a total of 44,416 cases and 1,232 reported deaths.

It reported an additional 3,326 cases on Tuesday, marking the first time in six days that new cases fell under 3,500 in 24 hours.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyDemocrats seize on Trump’s firing of intelligence community watchdog Testing struggles emerge as key hurdle to reopening country Democratic senators call on domestic airlines to issue cash refunds for travelers MORE (D) announced Tuesday he is closing all county and state parks and forests and extended New Jersey’s state of emergency by another 30 days to try to curb the state’s numbers.

Massachusetts added another 1,365 new cases on Tuesday. The state also reported 96 new deaths — the highest one-day jump the state has seen. Massachusetts, which has implemented strict stay-at-home measures, now has a total of 15,202 confirmed cases and 356 reported deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, coronavirus cases in Florida and Texas went up 10 percent and 14 percent in a single day, respectively, marking a surge in coronavirus cases outside of the northeast U.S.

Texas reported 8,262 coronavirus cases on Monday, a 1,000 jump from the day before and double what the state had last week.

Florida saw a 1,279-case jump on Monday, marking 14,504 total cases in the state. Texas and Florida have reported 154 and 283 deaths in their states, respectively.

Both states have large populations and were late to issue and enforce stay-at-home orders. Last week former, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb called them a “wild card” in the country’s fight to contain the virus.

Illinois saw 1,287 new cases on Tuesday after reporting another 1,000 cases the day before. As of Tuesday, the state has 1,3549 confirmed cases and 380 deaths, a 73-person jump from Monday.

Michigan, which has added at least 1,000 new cases for eight straight days, saw another 1,749 cases on Tuesday and another 118 deaths, bringing their total to 18,970 confirmed cases and 845 total reported deaths.

Deborah Birx, a doctor who is leading the federal government’s coronavirus response, said at a briefing Tuesday evening that infection curves in metro areas like Detroit and Chicago are not as extreme as those seen in New York, an indication that social distancing guidelines recommended by the White House are working.

“It really shows the amazing, amazing ability of every American in those cities to really ensure that they are social distancing,” Birx said.

On Tuesday, Missouri had its worst day so far, with 355 new cases, up 15 percent from the previous day. The state now has 3,037 confirmed cases and 53 deaths.

–Updated at 7:25 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

