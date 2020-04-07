http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qdUvGmiW1d8/

Delta Air Lines has decided to donate 200,000 pounds of its uneaten perishable and nonperishable food as a result of the lack of passengers flying due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Atlanta-based airline said it would be donating the uneaten food that goes on its airplanes and in its Sky Club to charities in Georgia and around the world, WSB reported.

Delta said in a statement that it would send 200,000 pounds of food to community food banks, hospitals, and other organizations that support people in need, in addition to “those working tirelessly on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Delta is working with a group called Feeding America, a nonprofit network that supports local food banks, to distribute the food. The airline is also working with foodservice providers Linton Hopkins, Sodexo, and Newrest to give them the resources they need for their communities.

In 2020, the airline had donated more than 200,000 of perishable food to Feeding America partner agencies and other charities, including Georgia Food and Resource Center and Carthage Crisis Center in Missouri.

Delta employees are also feeding their own by sending fresh Flight Fuel boxed meals to call center responders to support the workers responding to an unprecedented number of customers requesting to make a change to their flight plans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

