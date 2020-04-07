https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dem-lawmaker-credited-trump-saving-life-says-beg-hydroxychloroquine-michigan-gov-barred-drug-video/

A Democrat state lawmaker from Michigan credited hydroxychloroquine and President Trump for saving her life in her battle with the Coronavirus.

Karen Whitsett (D-Detroit) was diagnosed with Coronavirus and said she began to feel relief from her symptoms less than two hours after taking the anti-malaria drugs touted by President Trump.

Whitsett not only gave President Trump credit for saving her life, she thanked him.

The Democrat lawmaker said she would never have thought to take hydroxychloroquine if she hadn’t heard President Trump talking about it during his daily briefings.

Whitsett told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Monday night that she had to beg for hydroxychloroquine because her tyrannical governor barred the drug with an order!

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer previously threatened all doctors and pharmacists who prescribed or dispensed hydroxychloroquine for Coronavirus patients.

Whitmer eventually reversed course, but Rep. Whitsett said she was terrified because by the time she needed the anti-malaria drug, it had just been banned in her state.

“I did have a difficult time even that day of obtaining the medication because of an order that was put down in my state,” Whitsett said. “You can imagine how terrified I was that I had to really beg and plead and go through a whole lot to try and get the medication.”

Whitsett was probably able to convince a pharmacist to prescribe her the drug because of her status as a lawmaker. Imagine how things would have turned out if Whitsett was a peasant like the rest of us?

President Trump first touted the drug during a daily press conference and was widely mocked and ridiculed by the fraudstream media.

Democrat governors and reporters in the liberal media would rather have Trump fail than people survive a viral scourge

