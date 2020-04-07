https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/491612-democratic-state-rep-thanks-trump-and-hydroxychloroquine-for-recovery

Michigan Democratic state Rep. Karen Whitsett credited hydroxychloroquine and President TrumpDonald John TrumpOvernight Health Care: US hits 10,000 coronavirus deaths | Trump touts ‘friendly’ talk with Biden on response | Trump dismisses report on hospital shortages as ‘just wrong’ | Cuomo sees possible signs of curve flattening in NY We need to be ‘One America,’ the polling says — and the politicians should listen Barr tells prosecutors to consider coronavirus risk when determining bail: report MORE for her speedy recovery from COVID-19, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, has been touted by the Trump administration as a potential key to treating the disease.

However, critics of the potential treatment note the drug has not been widely tested for its effectiveness on COVID-19 or recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some have said Trump’s broadcasting of the drug as a potential coronavirus treatment could result in a shortage for those who need it for other ailments it is used to treat, but Whitsett thanked the president for promoting it.

“It has a lot to do with the president … bringing it up,” Whitsett said. “He is the only person who has the power to make it a priority.”

When asked by the Free Press if she thinks Trump may have saved her life, Whitsett said, “Yes, I do” and “I do thank him for that.”

Whitsett said she began taking the drug, prescribed by her doctor, on March 31 after she and her husband sought treatment for symptoms on March 18.

She was tested for the coronavirus and learned Monday her results were positive. She said that “less than two hours” after taking hydroxychloroquine, she began to feel relief.

In an instance of bipartisan camaraderie, Trump tweeted the story from the Free Press, telling Whitsett he’s “so glad you are getting better!”

Congratulations to State Representative Karen Whitsett of Michigan. So glad you are getting better! https://t.co/v6z46rUDtg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

The state of Michigan has more than 17,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 720 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

