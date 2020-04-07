https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dershowitz-election-voting-mail/2020/04/07/id/961821

A way must be determined to allow Americans to cast ballots safely, and even if it’s done by mail, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats are demanding, there are ways to determine that fraud won’t affect the results, Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV Tuesday.

“You can have voting electronically but also you have to send a paper ballot in by mail, and then if there is a challenge you can check the electronic versus the paper,” Dershowitz told Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “There are various ways that we can assure that fraud doesn’t determine the outcome of the election. No election’s every bit perfect…you have to make sure there’s as little fraud as possible.”

The one thing that can’t be done is to expect people to stand in line in violation of stay-at-home orders issued to curb the spread of coronavirus, said Dershowitz.

“We have to figure out a way to do this with democratic principles protecting (us) against fraud,” said Dershowitz, calling for a commission “of very distinguished people,” including former Supreme Court justices, in a nonpartisan way, to figure out what the best options would be.

Dershowitz also commented on the constitutionality of stay at home or closure orders, noting that there is a balance to be struck between protecting civil liberties and acting in the name of the public interest.

“(Late) Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg said the Constitution is not a suicide pact,” said Dershowitz.”

President Donald Trump hasn’t tested the matter of issuing a nationwide order in the case of the virus, but he does have the authority to protect the health of the people of the United States, said Dershowitz.

“The virus doesn’t respect borders,” he said. “The interstate commerce clause of the Constitution would give the federal government the power to do this.”

Dershowitz on Tuesday also announced that his latest best-seller, “Guilt by Accusation: The Challenge of Proving Innocence in the Age of #MeToo,” is being offered as a free Kindle download on Amazon, so that people can have something to read while they’re staying at home.

