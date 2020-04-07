https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/doctor-prescribing-hydroxychloroquine-says-patients-coronavirus-became-symptom-free-within-8-12-hours-video/

A Los Angeles doctor prescribing hydroxychloroquine in conjunction with zinc is seeing a 100% success rate with every patient he has treated suffering from the Coronavirus.

“Every patient I’ve prescribed [hydroxychloroquine] to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free,” said Dr. Anthony Cardillo, the CEO of Mend Urgent Care.

“So clinically I am seeing a resolution” for people suffering from the Coronavirus.

WATCH:

The President has been repeatedly pushing Hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, despite the fact it hasn’t been clinically tested against to treat Covid-19. But this local doctor says he’s prescribed it and it’s worked, leaving ill patients symptom free in 8-12 hrs.@ABC7 pic.twitter.com/EyQi23AAv4 — Jory Rand (@ABC7Jory) April 6, 2020

President Trump first touted the drug during a daily press conference and was widely mocked and ridiculed by the fraudstream media.

Every day we are hearing success stories from doctors and patients who recovered from Coronavirus after taking the anti-malaria drugs, however the media continues to attack the use of hydroxychloroquine.

A Democrat state lawmaker from Michigan credited hydroxychloroquine and President Trump for saving her life in her battle with the Coronavirus.

The Democrat-media complex is so evil, they would rather see Americans die from the Coronavirus than report on the truth about hydroxychloroquine because they hate President Trump that much.

