President Donald Trump announced Tuesday at the White House that he would put a hold on funding to the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus crisis.

“They were wrong about a lot of things,” Trump said.

The president noted that the World Health Organization receives more from the United States than any other country, and would require accounting for their failure to properly alarm the world about the coronavirus outbreak.

“We want to look into the World Health Organization because they really called it wrong,” Trump said. “They missed the call, they could have called it months earlier, they would have known, they should have known, and they probably did know.”

The president noted that the WHO actually criticized his travel ban from China that he set in late January.

“We’re going to see, It’s a great thing when it works, but when they call every shot wrong, it’s no good.”

