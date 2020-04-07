https://www.dailywire.com/news/downing-street-gives-update-on-boris-johnson-health-after-coronavirus-diagnosis

On Tuesday morning, Downing Street updated the public concerning the health of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was recently sent to the intensive care unit after a diagnosis of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

While Johnson remains in the Intensive Care Unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, he is “stable,” does not have pneumonia, and is not on a ventilator, though he is taking oxygen assistance.

“Boris Johnson has had oxygen support but is not on a ventilator, No 10 has insisted, after he spent the night fighting coronavirus in intensive care,” said a report from The Telegraph published Tuesday morning.

“At a Downing Street briefing this morning, the Prime Minister’s spokesman rejected rumours that Mr Johnson has been put on a ventilator and said he has ‘not required any other mechanical intervention or non-invasive medical support,’” the outlet adds. “He said Mr Johnson was stable and ‘in good spirits.”

Piers Morgan similarly summarized via Twitter: “No10 says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been ‘stable’ overnight & remains ‘in good spirits.’ He’s still in intensive care & receiving ‘standard oxygen treatment’ but is not on a ventilator & does not have pneumonia.”

A statement released Monday revealed that Johnson’s condition had worsened and the prime ministers was taken to the ICU.

“Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” a Johnson spokesperson said in a statement Monday. “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.”

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputize for him where necessary,” the spokesperson added. “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

“Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms,” the prime minister said in a tweet posted Monday. “I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

“I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain,” Johnson added in a follow-up tweet. “Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”

President Donald Trump has offered Johnson words of support during White House press briefings since the U.K. leader’s diagnosis was first announced on March 27.

The president said Monday he was “very saddened to hear that he was taken into intensive care a little while ago,” according to CNBC.

“He’s been really something very special,” added Trump. “Strong, resolute, he doesn’t quit, doesn’t give up. … But when you get brought into intensive care, that gets very very serious.”

