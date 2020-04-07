https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dr-birx-confirms-anyone-dies-coronavirus-regardless-underlying-health-condition-counted-covid-19-death-video/

As TGP reported over the weekend, the amount of Americans who are reported to have died from the Coronavirus is based on a CDC coding system that will “result in COVID-19 being the underlying cause more often than not.”

Dr. Birx confirmed this on Tuesday during a COVID-19 task force briefing.

A new ICD code was established to keep track of Coronavirus deaths.

The U07.1 code will be used for death by Coronavirus infection.

However, there’s another secondary code, U07.2, “for clinical or epidemiological diagnosis of COVID-19 where a laboratory confirmation is inconclusive or not available,” the CDC guidelines read.

“The underlying cause depends upon what and where conditions are reported on the death certificate. However, the rules for coding and selection of the underlying cause of death are expected to result in COVID- 19 being the underlying cause more often than not,” the guidelines read.

Dr. Birx on Tuesday told a reporter during a Coronavirus task force briefing, “We’ve taken a very liberal approach to mortality.”

“Can you talk about your concerns about deaths being misreported by Coronavirus because of either testing or standards for how they are characterized?” the reporter asked Birx.

“If someone dies with COVID-19, we are counting that as a COVID-19 death,” Birx said.

There is a big difference between dying with the virus and from the virus.

