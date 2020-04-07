https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/father-obamacare-zeke-emanual-says-no-concerts-sporting-events-church-dinner-restaurant-18-months-video/

Dr. Ezekial Emanuel is the father of the disastrous Obamacare legislation and the brother of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Zeke was wrong about Obamacare.

Now he’s out preaching that the government must continue the current coronavirus lockdown for 18 months. That means no church, sporting events, concerts or dinner at a restaurant.

Dr. Emanuel spoke to MSNBC today.

Dr. Zeke Emanuel: COVID-19 will be here for the next 18 months or more. We will not be able to return to normalcy until we find a vaccine or effective medications. I know that’s dreadful news to hear. How are people supposed to find work if this goes on in some form for a year and a half? Is all that economic pain worth trying to stop COVID-19? The truth is we have no choice. If we prematurely end that physical distancing and the other measures keeping it at bay, deaths could skyrocket into the hundreds of thousands if not a million. We cannot return to normal until there’s a vaccine. Conferences, concerts, sporting events, religious services, dinner in a restaurant, none of that will resume until we find a vaccine, a treatment, or a cure.

That is horrifying.

