Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that he thinks the country will be in "good shape" for reopening school by the start of next school year in the fall.

“Bottom line is: No absolute prediction, but I think we’re going to be in good shape,” Fauci told a White House news briefing when asked whether he thinks schools will be able to start on time next school year.

Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, noted there is much uncertainty around the situation, but said that by the fall, enough time is likely to have passed to allow schools to reopen.

Schools across the country are currently shut down as part of the efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Fauci said he expects that “by the time we get to the fall that we will have this under control enough that it certainly will not be the way it is now where people are shutting schools.”

He noted, though, that there will still be some measures that need to be in place to prevent a major resurgence of the virus.

“It’s going to be different, remember now, because this is not going to disappear,” he said.

He pointed to more targeted approaches that the country can start to use once the worst is passed, such as widespread testing used to identify infected people and then isolate them and trace the people they have been in contact with.

He also added that by then a new antibody test that can determine whether people have been infected already and are now immune should be widespread, which can help make decisions.

“All of these things are going to go into the decision of just how much back to the original way” the situation will go, he said.

He noted that his daughter is a schoolteacher and she had asked him the same question.

