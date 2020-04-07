https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-tv/glenn-beck-the-world-health-organization-is-nothing-more-than-a-chinese-communist-party-front-man

On “GlennTV,” host Glenn Beck argued that the World Health Organization has been knowingly helping the Communist Party of China spread disinformation about the coronavirus.

Why?

Well, it turns out that the current WHO director-general is a politician from Ethiopia (the very first director without a medical degree) — and apparently Ethiopia owes China a lot.

“This outbreak has revealed the WHO as nothing more than a Chinese Communist front,” Glenn said. “China knew early on just how dangerous the coronavirus was, how it spread, how fast it spread, and the fatality rate, but were more concerned with getting the blame than protecting lives. So, they had their front man, the World Health Organization, tell the world there was nothing to worry about.”

On Jan. 14, the WHO repeated the Chinese Communist Party’s claim that the coronavirus does not travel human to human.

On Feb. 3, WHO Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced there was no need for measures that “unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade” to combat the spread of COVID-19.

On the exact same date, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China released a statement criticizing President Trump for restricting travel to China.

“[S]ome countries, the US in particular, have inappropriately overreacted, which certainly runs counter to WHO advice. The US government hasn’t provided any substantive assistance to us, but it was the first to evacuate personnel from its consulate in Wuhan, the first to suggest partial withdrawal of its embassy staff, and the first to impose a travel ban on Chinese travelers. What it has done could only create and spread fear, which is a very bad example. Even American media and experts doubted the government’s decision, saying that the US government’s restrictions on China are precisely what the WHO rejects, that the US is turning from overconfidence to fear and overreaction, and that banning the entry of visitors who traveled to China in the past 14 days is suspected to be violating civil rights instead of reducing risks of virus spreading,” spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

Hua went on to say, “As the WHO Director-General noted, China is setting a new standard for outbreak response.”

Indeed, Tedros has been very consistent in his praise for China’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The steps China has taken to contain the outbreak at its source appear to have bought to the world time,” he told the Munich Security Conference in mid-February.

Watch the video below for more details:

