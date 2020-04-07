https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/glenn-becks-new-book-arguing-with-socialists-is-blowing-up-the-charts

In his new book, “Arguing with Socialists,” #1 New York Times bestselling author Glenn Beck arms readers to the teeth with information necessary to debunk the socialist arguments that have once again become popular in America — and proves that the free market is the only way to go.

With his trademark humor, Glenn lampoons the resurgence of this bankrupt leftist philosophy with thousands of stories, facts, arguments and easy-to-understand graphics for anyone who is willing to ask the hard questions. He shows that this new shiny socialism is just the same as the old one: a costly and dangerous failure that leaves desperation, poverty, and bodies in its wake.

UPDATE: “Arguing with Socialists” is blowing up the charts on Amazon:

#1 in Politics and Government

#3 in Amazon Movers & Shakers

#5 In New Releases

Have you got your copy yet?

Get your copy here or wherever you buy books.

Watch the video below for more details:

Also available as an audiobook:

Audible: https://adbl.co/32U6t5K

Apple Books: https://apple.co/39WDaS4

Google Play: http://bit.ly/38EqHSa

Amazon: https://amzn.to/334xgfI

Barnes & Noble: http://bit.ly/2Iz2Uso

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

