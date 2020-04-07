https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/gop-chairwoman-ronna-mcdaniel-chronicles-trumps-early-actions-coronavirus-crisis/

Some Democrats have complained that Trump didn’t act early enough to prevent the Coronavirus crisis.

That’s pretty rich, considering that they were still trying to impeach him when this all began unfolding.

And besides, Trump has been taking action since January.

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel recently laid out all of Trump’s actions in an epic thread on Twitter.

Take a look below:

THREAD. Since Democrats in Congress keep attacking @realDonaldTrump, let’s compare records. JAN 7: CDC established a coronavirus incident management system, two days before China announced the outbreak. Pelosi began Week 3 of withholding her sham impeachment articles. (1/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

JAN 21: The CDC activated its emergency operations center to provide ongoing support to confront coronavirus. What were Congressional Democrats focused on? Writing their opening arguments for their bogus impeachment trial. (2/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

JAN 27: A tale of 2 press conferences.@Mike_Pence outlined the administration’s efforts to work with China to counter coronavirus. Chuck Schumer demanded that more time be wasted with new impeachment witnesses. (3/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

JAN 31:@realDonaldTrump initiated travel restrictions from China, which the experts have praised as a critical decision to slow the spread of coronavirus. Democrat leaders called him “xenophobic” and “racist.” (4/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

FEB 9: The Trump administration’s Coronavirus Task Force met with governors to coordinate response efforts. Chuck Schumer was busy soliciting inspectors general to open NEW investigations into @realDonaldTrump. (5/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

FEB 24:@realDonaldTrump requested additional funding to fight the coronavirus. Democrat Jerry Nadler demanded more documents from AG Barr to continue his political vendetta against the Trump administration. (6/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

MAR 2: The Trump administration secured commitments from top pharmaceutical companies to develop a vaccine to fight coronavirus. Democrats began “quietly discussing moving ahead with punishments for individuals who defied subpoenas” in the impeachment sham. (7/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

BOTTOM LINE: While @realDonaldTrump and his administration have been focused on protecting YOU, Democrats in Congress have been focused on attacking HIM! (8/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

Democrats don’t have a leg to stand on here.

Trump was taking action starting months ago.

