https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/gop-chairwoman-ronna-mcdaniel-chronicles-trumps-early-actions-coronavirus-crisis/

Some Democrats have complained that Trump didn’t act early enough to prevent the Coronavirus crisis.

That’s pretty rich, considering that they were still trying to impeach him when this all began unfolding.

And besides, Trump has been taking action since January.

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel recently laid out all of Trump’s actions in an epic thread on Twitter.

Take a look below:

Democrats don’t have a leg to stand on here.

Trump was taking action starting months ago.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

The post GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Chronicles Trump’s Early Actions In Coronavirus Crisis appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...