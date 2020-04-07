https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/coronavirus-pandemic-who-china/2020/04/07/id/961822

The World Health Organization bowed to China and had a hand in making the coronavirus outbreak a worldwide pandemic, says Asia expert Gordon Chang.

“It certainly acts like a Chinese-backed organization,” Chang said Tuesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“For instance, on Jan. 14 – WHO sent out a tweet based upon what China told it, that there was no possibility of human to human transmission and as the Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, but at least on Jan. 7 China knew that was not the case.

“They probably knew it in Beijing about the second or third week of December because doctors in Wuhan knew about human to human transmissions and really what that means is that the WHO propagated something it should have known was untrue and it did that at the behest of Beijing. There’s also other instances of WHO supporting Beijing’s policies, so for instance it was against the imposition of travel bans on people arriving from China – that spread the disease beyond China’s borders. So the WHO had a hand in making sure that this became not just a local break in the center of China, but a pandemic.”

The Chinese government on Tuesday reopened the city of Wuhan, where it is believed the coronavirus originated, after more than two months of complete lockdown.

Nearly 1.5 million worldwide have been infected with the virus, and 81,259 people have died, according to date from Johns Hopkins University.

In the U.S., 386,000 cases have been confirmed and nearly 13,000 have died.

A University of Southampton study suggests the number of coronavirus cases could have been reduced by 95 percent had China moved to contain the virus three weeks sooner.

