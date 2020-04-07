https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/491525-grisham-leaves-role-as-white-house-press-secretary

Stephanie GrishamStephanie GrishamTrump lashes out at NYT, WaPost amid criticism of coronavirus response OAN says it will attend briefing as White House guest after violating social distancing rules UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus MORE is leaving her position as White House press secretary after less than a year on the job, according to two people familiar with the matter.

She is expected to return to her original post representing first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpMelania Trump urges Americans to wear face coverings in public Trump again tests negative for coronavirus Melania Trump speaks with Canada’s first lady following her coronavirus recovery MORE.

Grisham, who replaced Sarah Huckabee Sarah Elizabeth SandersFox News’s Hume rips Alexander over ‘gotcha’ question to Trump NBC’s Alexander: I gave Trump ‘a softball’ question as opportunity to ‘reassure’ Americans Coronavirus puts new use to White House press briefing room MORE Sanders in June, will leave her position without ever having conducted a White House briefing. Her departure follows the arrival of President Trump’s new chief of staff, Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsThe Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Dybul interview; Boris Johnson update Schumer names coronavirus czar candidates in plea to White House The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Guidance on masks is coming MORE, who is said to be interviewing potential replacements.

Grisham worked on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and served as the first lady’s communications director. She retained her role in the East Wing and was named White House communications director upon being elevated to the position of Trump’s press secretary.

She will return to the East Wing to serve as Melania Trump’s spokeswoman and chief of staff effective immediately, the first lady said in a statement issued later Tuesday morning.

“I am excited to welcome Stephanie back to the team in this new role,” the first lady said. “She has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff.”

Lindsey Reynolds stepped down as Melania Trump’s chief of staff earlier this week to spend more time with her family, according to the statement.

“I continue to be honored to serve both the President and First Lady in the Administration,” Grisham said in a statement. “My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed.”

Her West Wing exit, which was first reported by CNN, comes amid talk of a broader staff shake up under Meadows. Jessica Ditto, another communications aide, announced last month she would be leaving for the private sector.

Meadows is said to be interested in having Alyssa Farah, a former House Freedom Caucus spokeswoman and the current press secretary for the Pentagon, serve as White House press secretary.

Grisham was Trump’s third press secretary, following Sanders and former Republican National Committee communications director Sean Spicer Sean Michael SpicerMisplaced outrage over who attends a White House press conference Trump-NBC battle highlights shortcomings of White House coronavirus briefings The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump triggers emergency powers to fight outbreak MORE.

Grisham’s legacy as press secretary is largely defined by her lack of visibility. She did not hold a single press briefing, nor did she engage in gaggles with reporters on camera, something deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayBiden fights for attention in coronavirus news cycle Trump says he’s open to speaking to Biden about coronavirus The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden offers to talk coronavirus response with Trump MORE and top economic adviser Larry Kudlow Lawrence (Larry) Alan KudlowMORE do regularly.

The outgoing press secretary did appear frequently on Fox News programming, where she was occasionally asked about the lack of briefings. She attributed the decision to President Trump Donald John TrumpOvernight Health Care: US hits 10,000 coronavirus deaths | Trump touts ‘friendly’ talk with Biden on response | Trump dismisses report on hospital shortages as ‘just wrong’ | Cuomo sees possible signs of curve flattening in NY We need to be ‘One America,’ the polling says — and the politicians should listen Barr tells prosecutors to consider coronavirus risk when determining bail: report MORE’s accessibility and her belief that reporters used the briefings as “theatre” to boost their profile.

She stirred controversy on a few occasions when she granted or limited access to certain outlets. Grisham suspended a Playboy reporter’s hard pass last summer, citing a lack of decorum at a Rose Garden event attended by pro-Trump social media personalities. She caused an uproar again last week by inviting One America News Network to attend coronavirus press briefings as her guest, even though doing so violated social distancing policies put in place for public health reasons.

Olivia Beavers contributed.

