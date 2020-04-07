https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/go-wicked-pelosi-says-will-include-federally-forced-mail-voting-next-round-coronavirus-aid-video/

She really is wicked.

On Tuesday on CNN, Nancy Pelosi said that she was going to push for federally forced vote by mail in the 2020 election in the next round of coronavirus aid.

The election is seven months away.

Via the RNC — The Democrats’ plan for federally forced nationwide vote by mail, advocated for by the likes of Elizabeth Warren, where states would send a ballot to every registered voter, including inactive voters, creates a massive opportunity for voter fraud.

And the Democrats’ push to expand nationwide ballot harvesting undercuts any claims that the changes Democrats want to make to voting are due to concerns about public health and making voting safer.

Bottom Line: Republicans are committed to protecting the integrity of the ballot box, while being flexible to ensure no one is disenfranchised because of this crisis. Election procedures should be handled at the state level, not by Nancy Pelosi. And we trust states to be able to figure out what is best for the health of their people while ensuring ballot security. Meanwhile, from using the coronavirus to advance their far left policy agenda to undermining democracy with their voting plan, Democrats are politicizing the pandemic to try to achieve their political goals.

