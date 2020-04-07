https://www.theblaze.com/news/homeowner-grabs-gun-after-confronting-intruder-who-broke-into-his-home

A Missouri homeowner saw a man standing inside his St. Charles County residence by the back sliding door after breaking in Thursday morning, KMOV-TV reported.

Naturally the homeowner screamed at the man, asking who he is and why he was inside his home, police told the station.

With that, the homeowner grabbed his gun from his couch — and then the intruder charged at him, police added to KMOV, citing a probable cause statement.

The pair struggled for the gun, the station said — but the homeowner apparently got the upper hand, shooting the intruder once in the leg.

What happened next?

The intruder ran from the home, KMOV said, but didn’t get very far.

Police later located him on the side of a nearby home, after which he was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the station said.

James Conley is charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree assault, KMOV reported, citing charging documents.

Image source: St. Charles County (Missouri) Police Department

Conley was still in custody of the St. Charles County Police Department, the station added.

