https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-its-time-to-end-the-great-american-covid-19-police-state

We now have the most severe, widespread, and protracted form of martial law in our nation’s history … except as it applies to

dangerous criminals who are undeterred and released. How much worse will we allow this to get until we call a foul on these gross constitutional violations?

As

I observed last week, states have wide latitude to forcibly quarantine individuals or groups of people from the general population. But they don’t have the power to shut down the entire general population. Also, as the Supreme Court has said many times, there are times when life, liberty, and property can be infringed upon, but it must be narrowly tailored to the least invasive means needed to achieve the compelling state interest. What is happening now is anything but narrow.

Consider the following:

At what point will we the people stand up to this capricious nonsense, especially as these same

politicians release criminals and illegal aliens, while lying to us about the math and science behind their unilateral edicts? Why is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the only leader who recognizes that “we can’t start ripping up the Constitution?”

The same states that couldn’t set their conditions for early voting or regulate abortion clinic health standards without a federal judge intervening are now free to crush our life, liberty, and property at their most basic level – free of any due process, time constraints, or judicial oversight. The only judicial review now is for abortion clinics, criminals, and illegal aliens.

Remember, if we don’t rise up now, these tyrants are just getting started. If you are wondering what is in store for us in the coming days, just look at what some other countries that were less free than we to begin with have been doing. Panama now requires men and women to go out for essential services only on alternating, days and nobody is allowed out on Sunday. Some eastern European countries are clamping down on freedom of speech.

If you think this won’t happen in America, just step back and take stock of how much power has been seized in just three weeks.

It’s one thing to declare a lockdown for 24 hours based on concern of an existential threat. But we are into the fourth week of this, and all the models that guided leaders were proven wrong from day one. Are we going to remain like frogs in boiling water?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

