Celebrity wrestler Hulk Hogan relayed some of his spiritual insight pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that perhaps God might be making people rethink their values.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Hogan featured a photo of himself praying up against a wall in unison with a caption of biblical proportions. Recalling the plagues of Egypt, which were designed to humiliate the pagan deities, Hogan said that our modern “gods,” from sports to celebrity to money, have been taken from us by this pandemic.

“In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship,” Hogan began. “God said, ‘you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can’t go to church.”

Hogan then imagined God calling for people to repent in prayer: “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Concluding his post, Hogan said that people should take this time of isolation to discover what truly matters.

“Maybe we don’t need a vaccine, maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus,” his post concluded.

Hogan’s post received 42k likes, 27k shares, and over 5k comments, most of which were in agreement with the wrestler’s message.

“I do believe this to be true! Thank you for having the courage to say this statement.We have lost what really is important in life. Prayers for you and your family & everyone to stay safe,” said one user.

“Maybe we’ve concentrated on material things, money and lifestyles for too long. So, once this virus ends, let’s concentrate on things that really matter, our families and friends and be thankful for what we have and not what we want?” said another user.

Though not as prophetic as Hogan’s post, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell recently called upon Americans to turn to God and read their bibles during this time.

“God gave us grace on Nov. 8, 2016 to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God,” Lindell said during an address in the White House rose garden.

“I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word, read our Bibles, and spend time with our families,” he continued. “Our president gave us so much hope where, just a few short months ago, we had the best economy, the lowest unemployment, and wages going up. It was amazing. With our great president, vice president, and this administration, the other great people in this country, and praying daily, we will get through this and get back to a place that is stronger and safer than ever.”

