Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan — whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea — says that God has taken away all that modern society worships through the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also suggested that people spend this time of quarantine in reflection upon God and his word.

What are the details?

Instagram post, the 66-year-old Hogan wrote, “Word up, can you handle the truth my brother only love HH in three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship.”

The post — which accompanied a photo of the entertainment icon appearing to pray while leaning up against a wall — continued, “God said, ‘You want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down civic centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship me, I will make it where you can’t go to a church,'” he continued.

The post continued by quoting Scripture —

2 Chronicles 7:14, to be specific:

If my people who are called by my name humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.



Hogan concluded, “Maybe we don’t need a vaccine. Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.”

Hogan’s post has received more than 55,000 likes.

Anything else?

biblical post just days before the viral post.

This is one of the most powerful gifts to our human race, it’s as powerful as it gets here on earth, thank you God. Only love HH 2 Chronicles 7:13&14.”

He highlighted the Chronicles passage once more, which read, “Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins, and make their land prosperous again.”

