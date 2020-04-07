https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/idaho-resistance-brad-little/2020/04/07/id/961728

Restrictions placed on social gatherings as a result of the coronavirus have run into a rebellion in some areas of Idaho.

The New York Times reported that in one instance, a few dozen people gathered last week inside at and old north of Boise to hear Ammon Bundy, who insisted it was an assertion of a constitutional right to assemble peacefully.

The newspaper said the meeting appeared to violate an order by Gov. Brad Little to avoid group gatherings.

But Bundy maintained he hoped to put together a network of people to help those facing closure of their businesses or government interference as a result of the pandemic.

“If it gets bad enough, and our rights are infringed upon enough, we can physically stand in defense in whatever way we need to,” Bundy said. “But we hope we don’t have to get there.”

And others are also claiming the governor’s stay-at-home order an infringement on their liberties.

Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler said that the public had been “misled” by public health officials’ predictions and called on the governor to order an emergency session of the legislature to debate the stay-at-home order.

“In the spirit of liberty and the constitution, you can request those that are sick to stay home,” Wheeler said. “But, at the same time, you must release the rest of us to go on with our normal business.”

Little, according to the Idaho Statesman, has defended the order, saying: “… We absolutely have to have this take place.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

