http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WnDWWS1rdp0/

An Illinois mayor who sent the police to crack down on parties of more than ten people during the coronavirus pandemic found his wife at one of those parties.

Brant Walker, mayor of Alton, ordered the police to crack down on anyone who violated Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order issued on March 20, which has now been extended to April 30.

According to the order, all nonessential businesses have to cease operation and residents have to stay home unless they have to leave for essential needs such as grocery shopping, seeking medical care, or going to the pharmacy.

There is also a provision in the order that limits gatherings to ten people at a time to halt the spread of the virus.

The city’s chief of police notified Walker on Sunday that officers were investigating and putting a stop to a social gathering in downtown Alton and told him that his wife had been in attendance at the party.

He told the police to give the same punishments to his wife that they would to anyone else attending the party.

“My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance, she exhibited a stunning lack of judgment … I am embarrassed by this incident and apologize to the citizens of Alton for any embarrassment this incident may cause our City,” he said in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

