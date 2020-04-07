https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/joe-biden-says-locked-basement-video/

This was awkward.

Sleepy Joe Biden said Tuesday during an interview from his home in Delaware that he is locked in his basement.

This is the best the Democrats have.

“…and I know I’m locked in a basement..” said Joe.

“Are they worried he will wander off and get lost?” Trump’s campaign said trolling Biden.

WATCH:

Joe Biden says they are keeping him locked in the basement … are they worried he will wander off and get lost? pic.twitter.com/F3nz7OrYKe — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 8, 2020

Biden also forgot the name of his own plan, calling it the “Make Work” checklist instead of “Make It Work.”

WATCH:

OOPS! Joe Biden forgot the name of his own plan, calling it the “Make Work” checklist instead of “Make It Work.” You were so close, Sleepy Joe! pic.twitter.com/dTYPfjsdlU — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 7, 2020

