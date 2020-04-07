https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/landlord-changes-locks-church-pastor-intends-continue-services/

(KCRA) — LODI, Calif. — On Palm Sunday, a church in Lodi found itself locked out of services following orders from health officials and law enforcement to shut them down.

Pastor Jon Duncan spread the word on Sunday to his faithful followers that services at Cross Culture Christian Center had been canceled.

“We were advised that the building has been closed down to us, that the locks have been changed,” Jon Duncan said.

