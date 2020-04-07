https://www.dailywire.com/news/lindsey-graham-reveals-plan-to-stop-funding-world-health-organization

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox News on Tuesday that he plans to cut off the United States’ financial support for the World Health Organization until they decide to change their leadership.

“Well, I’m going to take the burden off the president, in the next appropriations bill, there’s not going to be any money for the WHO,” said Graham, chairman of the appropriations subcommittee on state and foreign operations, in response to President Trump openly considering cuts to the agency.

