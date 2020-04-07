https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-upset-about-not-qualifying-for-covid-19-stimulus-allegedly-tries-to-set-wife-on-fire

Joe Macias’ disabled wife told police he arrived home around 5 p.m. last Wednesday with a four-pack of beer and “upset because he did not qualify for the [COVID-19] stimulus check,” the Albuquerque Journal reported.

What happened next?

After Macias finished the beer, the 63-year-old asked for his wife’s car keys so he could buy more — but when she refused, he yelled “you’re going to pay the consequences” and stormed out of their mobile home, the paper said, citing a criminal complaint filed in metropolitan court.

His wife said he came back a few hours later with a gas can and pushed her to the floor, the paper said. She told police she was unable to get up, and Macias threw gasoline on her and all over their home, the Journal added.

But when Macias pulled out a cigarette and attempted to light it several times, he couldn’t because the lighter had gasoline on it, the paper said.

Officers arriving at the scene around 8:30 p.m. found Macias walking down the street with his clothes soaked in gasoline, the Journal said, adding that they found his wife on the floor of their residence with her hair and pajamas soaked in gasoline.

What happened to Macias?

Macias was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and aggravated battery against a household member, the paper said, adding that he was booked into jail.

