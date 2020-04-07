https://www.dailywire.com/news/mark-cuban-slams-3m-over-respirators-making-more-globally-than-domestically

Billionaire Mark Cuban has continued his criticism of 3M over the company’s handling of respirator production during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Cuban called the company “arrogant” for not explaining its respirator production while speaking with Axios CEO Jim VandeHei, adding that the company was “making more globally than domestically.”

“You can’t ghost the American people,” he added.

“It’s great that they’re doubling their production to 2 billion masks a year, but when you look at what they’re doing here in the U.S. — the country they’re based in, the country they were founded in — according to their own numbers, they produce 110 million masks a month globally, 35 million masks a month domestically,” he added.

The criticism comes after President Donald Trump used the Defense Production Act to increase respirator production at 3M. He also asked the question to stop exporting its masks to Canada and Latin America. In a statement, 3M pushed back on the request.

“There are, however, significant humanitarian implications of ceasing respirator supplies to healthcare workers in Canada and Latin America, where we are a critical supplier of respirators. In addition, ceasing all export of respirators produced in the United States would likely cause other countries to retaliate and do the same, as some have already done. If that were to occur, the net number of respirators being made available to the United States would actually decrease. That is the opposite of what we and the Administration, on behalf of the American people, both seek,” the statement said, in parts.

Cuban had been working with a non-profit group to ensure hospital workers get the protective gear they need, and discovered that 3M’s N95 respirator masks were costing more than they should because the company uses distributors who have artificially increased the prices during the pandemic.

“3M lists all its distributors online, the ones buying and selling these things, and these distributors are making as much money as they possibly can,” Cuban told Bloomberg News. “It’s wrong, it’s criminal.”

The businessman and Dallas Mavericks owner also called 3M’s lack of transparency over the price gouging accusations “absurd” while speaking to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

Further, Cuban used a LinkedIn comment thread to further criticize the company.

“As I have said to 3M directly, 3M should be telling us how their order allocation system works. It’s most obvious to 3M that demand is outstripping supply but 3M had gone silent when they could improve the marketplace by communicating their understanding of all the elements of the supply chain to all of us,” Cuban said.

“Mike [Roman, CEO] didn’t communicate what role distributors were playing globally, why customers had to place non-cancelable orders with no info on availability, why it took the government calling them out to do a 500k direct delivery to my and Seattle hospitals and a single 10m mask reroute to the feds, why he thought factories were popping up around the world to see product and whether they could help identify real versus fake (they know who their real competitors are) and help bring order to a calamitous market,” Cuban continued. “A real leader would have helped the healthcare workers who are terrified when they go to work understand exactly what was going on in the industry.”

