Democrats are in a tizzy because President Trump, while noting a recommendation that we all wear face masks when going out in public–a reversal of the original government claim that masks do no good–said that he probably wouldn’t wear one himself. The Democratic Party blowback has been immense. Here is just one instance, from the Dems’ most reliable house organ, the New York Times. A colloquy between Bret Stephens and Gail Collins:

Gail: But there’s one thing I know we agree on. This would all be so much easier if we had a leader we could respect. I didn’t think there was any way for my opinion of Donald Trump to drop any lower, but when he announced he wasn’t going to wear face masks because he didn’t want to look funny, that did it. New cratering. Bret: Leading by non-example.

The reader who called my attention to this exchange is curious:

So may we assume that these two ARE wearing masks? There was a discussion of Stephens riding his bike for miles through Manhattan…was he wearing a mask then? I want to know specifically. And I want to know specifically about ALL Times reporters, columnists and managers, and the Sulzbergers — specifically. Are they wearing masks? And, by the way, did the Sulzbergers flee to their Southampton estate or stay in NYC? Are they asking Nancy, Chuckles, Cuomo, AOC, Nadler as well others in the chattering class to “lead by example” and wear masks?

Heh. Let’s not be ridiculous. Criticizing Trump is all in a day’s work, but wearing an unstylish face mask? Especially when one has already decamped for the countryside? That’s something else.

Out of curiosity, I went to Google Images and searched for “Nancy Pelosi wearing mask.” Nada. Likewise for Joe Biden, although he alleged that he was willing to wear one. As far as I can tell, he hasn’t. But I hit pay dirt when I searched “Chuck Schumer wearing mask.” It turns out that once in his life, Schumer did his duty and donned a mask to help fight COVID-19. This is a screen shot from a local TV news program in New York:

Schumer has taken a lot of grief for this, but not as much as he deserves. It pains me to admit it, since Schumer was a law school classmate of mine, but the man is a dope. Still, at least he tried, one time, unlike so many Democrats.

On a more humble level, my wife and I went to a local Target store this afternoon to shop for some provisions. We were wearing super-duper masks–my wife is a prepper–and I was curious to see how many others would do the same.

The answer is: not many. There weren’t a lot of shoppers, to begin with. Maybe 20 percent were wearing something. In most cases, they were homemade bandannas. Do they help? Who knows? But I want to see Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden and other Democratic Party leaders wearing them. Plus all members of the New York Times editorial board and ownership group, to show they aren’t total hypocrites. And Chuck Schumer, one more time, just because all of us can use a laugh.

