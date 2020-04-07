https://www.dailywire.com/news/mexican-health-official-with-coronavirus-spit-coughed-on-hospital-staff-for-not-getting-preferential-treatment-report-says

A top Mexican government official who went to the hospital to receive treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus allegedly spit and coughed on hospital staff because he did not get preferential treatment.

“Dr. Daniel López Regalado visited Presidente C. Juárez General Hospital in Oaxaca de Juárez, Oaxaca, on Thursday and received ambulatory care after complaining that he was ill, according to a complaint report filed by the hospital,” The Daily Mail reported. “Regalado, who oversaw the state health board, returned later in the afternoon and told doctors that he was experiencing a cough, fever, diarrhea, and was having difficulty breathing.”

Regalado subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus, was hospitalized, and later on that night allegedly started to treat hospital staff poorly, saying that he was not getting preferential treatment.

On Friday, staff at the hospital said that he became more aggressive toward them and that he was denied his request to leave the hospital.

On Saturday morning, the staff finally granted him his release from isolation after he allegedly “coughed and spat at them.”

“Dr. López Regalado was detained Monday and was placed under medical and psychological observation,” The Daily Mail noted, adding that he had reportedly been fired. “He has been charged with risk of infection.”

