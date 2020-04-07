http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4UEEN6TZy3c/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin stated that he doesn’t think Congress needs to pass a bill in order to move supply chains from China to the U.S.

Mnuchin stated, “I don’t think we need that in a bill. I think that Americans understand that we want to make sure that critical supplies, we can make in the USA, for the USA. So, that’s something that’s been in the president’s agenda from the campaign. That’s something we’ll continue to execute upon. And I don’t think we need legislation to do that. I think companies understand that and we understand that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

